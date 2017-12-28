MMI celebrates 32nd foundation day

Imphal, Dec 27 (DIPR):The 32nd foundation day of Manipur Mountaineering Institute(MMI), organised by the training wing of Manipur Mountaineering and Trek-king Association (MMTA) was held at Lamdan, Henglep sub-division of Chura-chandpur district today.

The function was attended by CAF&PD, Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Karam Shyam as the chief guest, president MMTA Bijoy Kakchingtbam as the president and MLA of Henglep A/C and Chairman of Hill Area Committee, T Thang-zalam Haokip, founder president of MMTA RK Ranendrajit and vice president of Zeliangrong Union, Manipur, Assam and Naga-land R Chandra Haomei as the guests of honour.

The dignitaries were felicitated with a badge and shawl each during the function.

They also paid floral tributes to the photograph of Sir Tenzing Norgay who laid the foundation stone of MMI at Lamdan in 1986.

“Natural beauty is already present in Manipur. Only a slight human effort is required for bringing the much needed change”, Minister Karam Shyam expres-sed after making a com- parison between Manipur and the 15 foreign countries he has travelled so far.

MMTA has played many humanitarian roles by helping the people residing in the hills in times of crisis, he said.

“A big success factor of the mountaineers is their ability to face physical, mental and moral challenges”, he added.

The Minister also praised the hospitality and cultured approach shown to him by the locals of Pallel in the recent Christmas event.

Regarding quick development of the hill areas, he said that sincerity and sacrifice on the part of the elected leaders and awareness amongst the people about their own rights are immensely required to bring the much need development.

He also opined that proper utilisation of land resources can go a long way in bringing peace and communal harmony in the State in addition to curbing the divide between the hills and the valley. Recalling the air crash at Thangjing Hills in 1991, MLA T Thangzalam Haokip appreciated the MMI volunteers for their noble efforts in coming to the rescue of the victims.

He also pointed out that the strategic location of MMI at Lamdan has good scope/potential for tourism and adventure sports. He further assured that he is ready to extend full co-operation for achieving the visions and milestones of the institute. Speaking at the event, RK Ranendrajit expressed that its was a dream come true when the trainees of MMI scaled the Mount Everest with the support of the Government (which is funding Rs 10 lakh every year for maintenance).

He also said that the two things currently lagging behind are funds for proper infrastructure development and human resources, without which quality leadership cannot be nurtured. Highlighting that the main vision of MMI is to channel the mindset and energy of the youths towards adventure sports instead of indulging in drugs, militancy and other violent activities, he convinced the gathering that a disciplined lifestyle will surely lead to the development of the country.

As part of the function, gifts were handed over to various village representatives as token of appreciation for their commendable services. Personnel/staff from Gurkha Regiment, Red Cross Society, Planning, YAS and other related Departments also took part in the event.