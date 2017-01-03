MMWO demands multipurpose hall

IMPHAL, Jan 3: The Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has demanded the Government to construct a Muslim exclusive market complex cum auditorium hall or else face intense agitation.

Speaking to media persons at the organisation’s office at Hatta, MA Chesaba, gen secy of MMWO said that the different Muslim civil society organisations have been requesting successive State Governments throughout the years to construct a Muslim exclusive market complex cum multipurpose auditorium hall in the many Muslim inhabited areas of Greater Imphal.

According to him, in 2004, AMUCOC (All Manipur Muslim Organisation Coordinating Committee), an apex body of all the Muslim CSOs, had reached an agreement with Chief Minister O Ibobi and Thokchom Meinya (MP), who was the Congress Candidate of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency to construct the hall.

“It was agreed that the State Government will provide the land and the MP Local Area Development Fund will cover the overall expenses but even after 12 years no work has been undertaken to fulfil the agreement”, he said.

Chesaba warned that the organisations along with all the CSOs will take up intense agitation if the Government fails to provide a positive response before the election code of conduct is enforced. The vice president of MMWO, KM Bobby, speaking about the present condition of the State due to the economic blockade imposed by the UNC said it is really unfortunate that the State and Central Governments have failed to provide a definite closure to the issue even after the blockade has entered its second month.

“The Congress and BJP must try to bring a quick solution to the economic blockade else we will even take up protest to prevent them from entering Muslim areas in the State”, he added.