IMPHAL, Dec 7: Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) observed its 7th foundation day at Manipur Press Club today.
MMWO president, FM Abdulla Pathan, Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Coexistence’ convenor Ningthouja Lancha, MMWO legal advisor A Khalique Sheikh, Ethno Heritage Council president Longjam Ratankumar Meitei attended the event as the presidium members.
MMWO foundation day
