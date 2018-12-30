MMWO protests reservation anomaly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29 : Demanding the basic rights as well as the right to livelihood of OBC Meitei Pangal, a sit in protest was staged by Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) in front of its office at Hafiz Hatta today.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the protest, MMWO president FM Abdullah Pathan said the organisation came to know that the authorities concerned has failed to provide the exact four per cent reservation of Meitei Pangal in the recently announced result of Police Constables (2013 batch), on December 22.

Right after the declaration of the result, MMWO submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister and other authorities concerned on December 24, seeking immediate attention into the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren, during a public event held at Lilong yesterday, conveyed that 61 posts (4%) for OBC Meitei Pangal have been earmarked out of the total 2000 post and there are 474 backlog seats for ST.

Stating that the organisation has no grudge against the privileges given to tribal brethrens, it reasoned that the State Govt’s act is illogical as the deprived community (Meitei Pangal) has been neglected.

MMWO noted that using reservation system after subtracting the backlogged seats/numbers from the total seat (vacanct post) is rather unfortunate.

The organisation claimed that the matter is not just about appointment of the 2000 Police Constables but also about the selection/appointments that are yet to happen in the near future.

MMWO warned that the organisation will resort to stringent forms of agitations including bandh, if the State Government fails to give positive response regarding the issue at the earliest.