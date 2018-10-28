MMWO to back Oct 31 rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 27: Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has announced that it will fully support the coming October Mass Rally 2018 which is being planned under the aegis of United Committee Manipur (UCM).

Speaking to media persons at MMWO office at Minuthong Hafiz Hatta today, its president Abdullah Pathan said that the October 31 Mass Rally is a historical event for the people of Manipur and added that the Muslim brethren of the State will fully participate in the rally which is being organised for the welfare of the State.

Explaining that the rally is not targeted towards any specific community, Abdullah Pathan said that the rally is for maintaining peace and harmony among the different communities of the State as well as to protect the integrity of Manipur.

On the other hand, he mentioned that the imposition of a general strike in all Naga inhabited areas of the State on October 31 is extremely unfortunate and reasoned that this particular move will not bring any positive outcomes in the future. MMWO as well as the people of Manipur have no qualms with the peace talk between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government but the people, as well as the association, will not remain silent if the integrity of the State is compromised in any way as a result of the peace talk. The MMWO president further appealed to all to take part in the mass rally as well.