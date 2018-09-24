MMWO urges

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23: Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has warned that it will continue its agitation until and unless former Director i/c of Manipur Minorities & Other Backward Classes Economic Development Society (MOBEDS) and current Member Secretary, Kh Dinesh Chandra, is removed from the Department and has warned the Government against appointing Dinesh Chandra in any institute which is related to any issue concerning the minorities.

A press release issued by the secretary (information and publicity) of MMWO today also appealed to the Director as well as Secretary of Minority Affairs, India, to look into the matter at the earliest.

It mentioned that Dinesh Chandra has been involved in misappropriation of the funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, for the minorities of the State, since a long time back and added that following intense protest by the association and the people demanding action against the corrupt official, the BJP State Government reached an agreement with the association on April 5 this year regarding the demands of the association.

However, it alleged that Dinesh Chandra, who was demoted from MOBEDS Director, was appointed as the Member Secretary and since then, he has been involved in various other unethical practices again.

Pointing out that various misappropriation charges exists against Dinesh Chandra, the association alleged that the State Government has failed to take up necessary action against the said official.

Warning against appointing Kh Dinesh Chandra in any institute related to the minorities, MMWO added that it will continue its protest until and unless Dinesh Chandra is removed from MOBEDS.