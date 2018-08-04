MNRF issues FA caution

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3: Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) has appealed to the Nagas of Manipur to be watchful of the Framework Agreement of NSCN (IM) reasoning that it will not be wise to jump to conclusions without knowing the content of the Agreement in totality as the parties involved have refused to divulge the contents till date.

A press release issued by the assistant secretary information and publicity of MNRF today conveyed that if the people blindly follow the Framework Agreement, it will be akin to having only half knowledge which is a dangerous thing.

Pointing out the confusion in NSCN (IM) agreement or demand like sovereignty, shared sovereignty, Naga Integration, statutory power, pan Naga Hoho, etc, it stated that implementation of Article 371 (A) in all Naga inhabited areas need to be properly detailed to the people by NSCN (IM).

Statutory power is totally unacceptable to the Naga people, it added and explained that statutory power means written down laws that have been passed by the legislature of a country which can even be imposed by use of force.

It alleged that NSCN (IM) will become an Indian agent through Framework Agreement first and then the Central Government will become a dictator to all the Naga people. The Nagas will ultimately find themselves incarcerated in a prison by their own fellow men, it claimed and added that the Naga people need not beg or appeal to the Central Government to recognize their unique history.

What is the use of recognizing the Naga history by the Central Government if it is still implementing colonialism upon the people, MNRF asked. Appealing to the Naga people not to repeat the same mistake, it added that the people must stop laying down their dignity under the feet of the Central Government. It also appealed to all the people to join hands and move forward and reasoned that nothing will be achieved until and unless WESEA is united.