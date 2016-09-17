‘MNRF resorts to recruiting kids’

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Assam Rifles today claimed that they recently rescued three teenagers from the clutches of the MNRF.

In a statement, the PRO of Assam Rifles said that the teenagers were lured to Moreh, from their native village in Ukhrul and were coerced to work for the group.

On receiving specific inputs troops of 4 Assam Regiment were dispatched to rescue the teenagers from a village in Chandel district, said the statement and added that the boys had escaped from their captors but ended up in Chandel, disoriented.

A similar incident took place in April, where three youths from the same group escaped from a training camp in Myanmar, and were apprehended in the area of Joupi. Upon interrogation, they revealed that they were disillusioned with the nefarious activities of the UG group and thus escaped.