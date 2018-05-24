MNRF states stand

IMPHAL, May 23: Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) has claimed that the proposal of Naga Territorial Council by Central interlocutor RN Ravi in connection with the Naga peace talk will not bring any respite for the Naga people from years of oppression by India but instead, the proposal will bring animosity among the various communities which have been residing together in the State from time immemorial.

A press release issued by the assistant secretary information and publicity of MNRF, Rex Kashung, stated that such a proposal as Naga Territorial Council cannot be exchanged for the blood and sacrifice of the Naga people for independence.

It demanded all those concerned to refrain from playing the various communities residing in the State against one another and added that hatred and mistrust among the people is giving more strength to the Central Government.

It also appealed to all the communities to not fall prey to the antics of the Central Government to eradicate the indigenous traditions and cultures of the people as well.