MOA’s annual general meeting on Aug 5

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24 : The annual general meeting and election of new office bearers and executive council members of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) and will be held on August 5 at 9 am at the Olympic Bhavan, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, said a statement released by the secretary of MOA, Sunil Elangbam.

The statement further informed all the concerned representatives of the State Sports Associations affiliated to Manipur Olympic Association to check their names for any correction till 5 pm of July 25 at MOA’s Office at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.