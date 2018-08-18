MOA’s general body meeting on August 19

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : The general body meeting and election of the management committee of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) which was supposed to be held on August 5 but postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, has been refixed on August 19 at 9 am at the conference hall of the association, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal.

Due arrangement for the election is almost complete with N Pravin Singh, DC Imphal West already appointed as the returning officer and a total of 69 representatives from 35 affiliated units will cast their votes for the posts of one president, six vice president, one treasurer, one general secretary and 11 executive members.

Former president of Manipur Olympic Association and a representative of Manipur Judo Association, Bijoy Koijam, will be contesting for the post of the MOA’s president against Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam, representing Manipur Basketball Association.

8 candidates namely; L Ajit Singh of Athletic Association of Manipur, K Baruni of Manipur Amateur Kho-Kho Association, M Chourjit Singh of All Manipur Mukna Association, K Jayananda of Triathlon Association of Manipur, Th Joykumar of Manipur Fencing Association, Khoibi Salam of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association, S Mohendro of Manipur Squash Racket Association and M Rajchandra of Manipur Golf Association are contesting for the post of 6 vice presidents.

All Manipur Gymnastic Association’s S Shantikumar Singh and Manipur Weightlifting Association’s Sunil Elangbam will be contesting for MOA’s single post of general secretary while Basudev of Manipur Hockey and W Ranjit of Manipur Fencing Association will race for the post of treasurer.

A total of 12 candidates, Angom Johnson of Manipur Bowling Association, L Baleshor of All Manipur Volleyball Association, S Ekendra of Jiribam Olympic Association, N Ibungochoubi of Manipur Equestrian Association, Kirankumar Thangjam of Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association, A Mukundo of Manipur State Kabaddi Association, Ningombam Thoiba of Manipur Rowing Association, G Ranjit Sharma of Manipur Cycling Association, H Rotonkumar of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association, Th Shyamsunder of Manipur Swimming Asssociation, E Sobha of Manipur Kang Association and Thounaojam Jayenta Singh of Manipur Table Tennis Association are looking forward to the post of 11 executive members of the MOA.

One senior vice president and 4 joint secretaries have already been elected unchallenged.

They include, Dr GA Ibopishak of Manipur Archery Association for the post of senior vice president and M Biramni Singh of Wushu Association of Manipur, T Dushanta Singh of Manipur Yachting Association, Eto Tongbram of Athletic Association of Manipur and Longjam Shantikumar of Manipur Netball Association for the posts of joint secretaries.