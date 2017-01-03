"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
January 4, 2017 05:05 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Brief News

MOBC declares list of beneficiaries

41 0

Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer

Imphal, Jan 3 (DIPR) : The Directorate of Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC) has declared the list of beneficiaries under Health Scheme for the year 2012-13 (3rd Phase) as per approval conveyed by the Administrative Department.
The details can be seen from the notice board of the Department and the official website www.mobcmanipur.gov.in, a notice issued by Scheme Officer (Health) MOBC said.
The Scheme Officer (Health Scheme) of MOBC Department can be contact for further information and/or clarification during office hours on all working days.

Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
80 queries in 0.278 seconds.