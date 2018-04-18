Mobile dental van for RIMS

By Our Staff Reporter
IMPHAL, Apr 17: A mobile dental van for the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Dental College, RIMS was inaugurated today during a function jointly organised by Principal, teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the Dental College. The function was graced by Rajya Sabha MP Ksh Bhabananda Singh as chief guest; RIMS Director Prof A Santa Singh as president; Medical Superintendent Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh; Principal of the Dental College, Prof B Praveen Reddy and retired Lieutenant General Konsam Himalaya, Chairman of Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) as guests of honour.

