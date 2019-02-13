Mobile internet service banned

IMPHAL, Feb 12: As per an instruction of the State Government, mobile internet service has been banned in the State for five days with effect from this morning.

It is said that mobile internet service has been banned in view of the massive anti-CAB protest which is growing more and more intense.

This is the fifth time mobile internet service has been banned in the State.

Excluding the current one, the latest internet ban occurred from September 21 to 26 at the height of the MU crisis and sustained agitation of the MU community and CSOs to remove Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

The ban was lifted after the High Court of Manipur instructed the State Government to resume mobile internet service.