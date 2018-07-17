Model Club cruise into semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : Model Club dominated with both bat and ball to defeat Al-Ameen by 4 wickets in a quarter final match of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket tournament at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam today.

Having posted a total of 90/8 in 20 overs, Al-Ameen could not defend against the marauding Model Club who easily chased down the target for the loss of six wickets in 16.5 overs.

Opting to bat first, batsmen Nawaz Sharif and Mujbur started cautiously and stabilised the Al-Ameen innings in the beginning courtesy to Nawaz Sharif who produced a steady innings, scoring 18 runs off 16 balls while Mujbur took care of the other end smashing 18 runs off 28 balls. After both the batsmen departed, Nashir kept Al-Ameen scored ticking as he smashed 12* runs off 15 balls to help his team post a competitive 90 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

A disciplined Model Club bowling attack jolted Al-Ameen batsmen at regular intervals. Iboyaima, who was in superb form, was the most successful among Model Club bowlers with figures of 2/10 while Biteshwor, Bijaykumar, Shubham and Aryan scalped one wicket each.

Chasing a challenging target, the Model Club batsmen started on top gear with the pair of Tejkumar (22 runs of 17 balls) and Subham (21* runs of 22 balls) gathered runs at their will which has cemented a solid platform for the other batsmen. Abhishek added 21 runs off 20 balls to edge past the target in 16.5 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rashid of Al-Ameen made of the most of the opportunity clinching 3 wickets while Naushad and Abhishek dismissed one wicket each in the innings. Subham was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten 21 runs and one wicket.

Cyclone will take on REYS in tomorrow’s first quarterfinal match at 9.30 am while Champ will meet PCC in another quarterfinal match at 1.30 pm.