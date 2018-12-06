IMPHAL, Dec 5 : Bharatiya Modi Army Scheduled Tribe Manipur State Unit appointed its office bearers for a period two years, conveyed a press release issued by National president, Bharatiya Modi Army Scheduled Tribe Unit.

It stated that Yanglet Haokip of Tengnoupal district, Lungphakbou Newmai of Tamenglong district and Shishi Shelnang Lamkang of Chandel district have been appointed as president, general secretary (administration) and general secretary (organisation) of the unit respectively.