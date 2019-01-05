Modi dedicates Silchar-Imp power line to Nation, promises 3 new women markets

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Jan 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 1500 crore to improve “ease of living” for the people of the State.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Integrated Check Post, Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage Project, the FCI Food Storage Godown, Sawombung, Buffer Water Reservoirs, Shirui (Ukhrul), Improvement and Upgradation of water Supply for Churachandpur Zone-III, Eco-Tourism Complex, Thangal Surung, Kangpokpi, Integrated Tourist Destination, Tupul, Noney and Water Supply Scheme, JNV Lambui and its surrounding villages. He also dedicated the 400 KV Double Circuit Silchar-Imphal Line to the Nation.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University, flood lighting of Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium and Main Stadium and football astro-turf at Langjing Achouba, Imphal West.

Addressing the mammoth gathering held at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East district, Prime Minister announced that five helipads will be constructed under UDAN scheme in the State.

While Imphal International Airport would be expanded, air cargo terminal would be made functional soon, he added. Besides air, road and rail connectivity, all Panchayats would be connected by digital broadband highway. This will facilitate DBTL to beneficiaries of every scheme, he mentioned.

The Prime Minister also announced that three new women’s market will be constructed in the State soon. The Government will also work for establishment of Mini Sports Complex, Infectious Disease Centre in Imphal and Community Health Centres in the State.

During the last four years, around 1500 kms of National Highways (NH) have been added for North-East region. Out of this 300 kms of NH has been added for Manipur, he added.

Narendra Modi also paid homage to the brave freedom fighters, specially the women freedom fighters of Manipur. He recalled that the first interim Government of undivided India was formed at Moirang, Manipur. He also recalled the support that the Azad Hind Fauj had received from people in the North East. He said Manipur has an important role to play in new India’s growth story.

What the previous Governments of Manipur and other North East States did are known to all the people. It were those ousted Governments which kept the people of the region away from New Delhi.

It was late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which put the entire North East region on a new trajectory of development and the incumbent Central Government is actively pursuing what the late former Prime Minister initiated, Modi said.

Citing the case of Dolaithabi Barrage Project, the Prime Minister asserted that previous Governments achieved little progress in implementing many welfare schemes and development projects. Construction of Dolaithabi Barrage started in 1989. If the project had been completed in time, it would have cost only Rs 19 or 20 crore. With the project delayed for such a long period, it could be inaugurated only today after investing a whooping Rs 500 crore, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Union Government and the State Government of Manipur are both working with the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

Remarking that Manipur has been making rapid strides in every aspect of development, he praised the “Go to Hills,’ ‘Go to Village” programmes of the State Government. He explained how better road, rail and air connectivity is being provided to the North East, with the overall vision of “Transformation through Transportation.”

While delivering his speech, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting various parts of the North East several times including Manipur to study the various developmental projects being undertaken in the region.

Such gesture shows his love and concern to transform the region, he added. He mentioned that since the BJP led Government came to power in Manipur, there has been a steep increase in foreign tourist inflow in the State.

The Chief Minister said that before the general election of 2017, Prime Minister had promised to the people of the State that what Congress Government could not achieve in 15 years, the BJP Government shall deliver in 15 months.

The promise has been fulfilled and the people have witnessed the ‘change’ in the State. The 139 days long economic blockade was lifted, bridged the gap between the hills and valley, improved Imphal-Jiri road, and implemented various ‘people oriented’ welfare schemes such as CMHT, Lairik Tamhanlasi etc, added Biren.

As promised by the Prime Minister earlier, there are no more bandhs and blockades in the State and resultant serpentine queues seen in front of oil pumps have become a thing of the past, Biren claimed.

The present Government initiated ‘Go to Village’ mission, where out of around 2700 census villages 2630 villages have been covered so far, he added.

Stating that the Government is working tirelessly for the empowerment of women in the State, the Chief Minister highlighted that a Fast Track Court was established to deal with cases related to crimes against women.

Biren went on to ask if anyone saw any improvement on Imphal-Jiribam highway during the 15 years of Congress rule; if there was helicopter service; if medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh was extended to beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and another Rs 2 lakh under CMHT.

Following determined offensive against drug-smuggler politicians, the BJP-led Government has succeeded in making Manipur a drug-free State.

Night life was unknown to the people of Manipur till the incumbent Government was installed but today all the major markets of Imphal remain open till 9 pm and this is an unmistakeable indication of good governance, Biren said.

He also appealed to the gathering to promise both the Lok Sabha seats of Manipur to BJP so that Narendra Modi can serve the country as the Prime Minister for a second term.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Ministers, MLAs, top civil and police officers and officials of various departments attended the function.

Prior to the function, Chief Minister N Biren Singh warmly received the Prime Minister at the Imphal International Airport.