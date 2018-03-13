Modi to inaugurate Mary Kom’s academy on Mar 16 PM to address public rally at Luwangshangbam

IMPHAL, Mar 12: In addition to opening the 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University on March 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stones of different projects at Luwangpokpa Multi Sports Complex, Luwangshangbam where he would also address a public reception function.

Meanwhile, the State Government has been making maximum efforts to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit is a grand success. Accordingly, security has been beefed up.

Narendra Modi would land at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force at 9.25 am of March 16.

He would fly to Manipur University, Canchipur from Imphal airport in a helicopter to open the 105th Indian Science Congress.

After the inaugural session of the Science Congress, Narendra Modi would again fly to Luwangshangbam in a helicopter.

The PM will also lay the foundation of Mary Kom’s Boxing Academy on March 16

There he would lay foundation stones of several projects and inaugurate a number of projects before addressing a public reception function.

He would leave Imphal in the same special aircraft for New Delhi at 1.40 pm. At Luwangshangbam, the Prime Minister would inaugurate Luwangpokpa Multi Sports Complex, ST Girls Hostel (Liberal College) and Rani Gaidinliu Park (Mantripukhri). He would also lay foundation stones for several projects including National Sports University, 15 transit accommodations for doctors and teachers, 1000 Anganwadi Centres etc. Real pictures of the projects which would be inaugurated at Luwangshangbam would be displayed during the inauguration on digital screens, informed a source. An exhibition on ‘Manipur Vision 2020’ would also be held at the same venue on the same day.

On the other hand, a mega science and technology exhibition christened ‘Pride of India Expo’ would be held at MU as a part of the 105th Indian Science Congress, added the source.