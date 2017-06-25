Mom-daughter killed

A woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed when a Honda Activa scooter they were coming collided with a speeding Tata truck at Nongren Mamang Leikai under Lamlai police station, Imphal East district today at around 7.45 am.

The deceased have been identified as Khumanlambam Bijenti Devi (30) w/o Tombisana and her daughter Abethoi.

According to reports, Bijenti and her daughter were returning home in a Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number MN01-9558 when the vehicle collided with a Tata truck bearing registration number MN07C-3588 killing the mother-daughter duo on the spot.

Bijenti ‘s husband Tombisana who was riding the scooter escaped unhurt in the road mishap.

The truck was driven by its owner Lourembam Sarat (37) s/o Amuba of Moirangpuren Khunou Bazar, the reports said.