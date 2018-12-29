MOMA awarded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) has been awarded the Jaivik India Award 2018.

The award was given by Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu during a felicitation programme cum National Road Show which is being organised at Hotel Regency Hyatt, New Delhi, under the aegis of International Competence Centre from Organic Agriculture. The award was received by Horticulture and Soil Conservation Director K Kipgen and MOMA Project Director K Debadutta Sharma.

The award was given in recognition of MOMA as the best Govt/State agency with solid track record when it comes to organic support in the North Eastern States.