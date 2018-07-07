Monetary aid, dust bins distributed

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Jul 6: With an objective to control pollution and proper segregation of waste, Manipur Pollution Control Board distributed a cheque of Rs 3,000 and two dustbins respectively to 270 Eco Clubs today.

The initiative is sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt of India and National Green Corps is instrumental in extending the aid to Eco Clubs which have been attached to Schools and Colleges operating under Bishnupur district.

Chairman MPCB & KVIB and MLA Oinam AC L Radhakishore Singh, ADM Bishnupur N Gojendro Singh, SP Bishnupur Hopson Sapam, ZEO Bishnupur Zone IV N Tikendrajit and Scientist MPCB Kh Tomba Singh attended the event as presidium members. Speaking at the occasion, Scientist Kh Tomba Singh urged the school authorities to utilise the benefit of having Eco Clubs in their premises and educated the students on the use of dustbin.

He further informed that Manipur Pollution Control Board is in the process to announce the best Eco Club operating in Manipur.