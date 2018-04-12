Monetary aid extended to needy persons

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 11: Rendering a humanitarian service, Chairperson of Samurou Municipal Council, Leihaothabam Nonibala Devi extended monetary assistance to 48 needy persons including orphans. The Chairperson also provided a certain sum of money each to seven patients.

The financial assistance was handed over during a simple ceremony held today at her Samurou Keithel residence. Nonibala said that she has been providing financial assistance to selected needy persons under Samurou Municipal Council Ward No 5 since the last year from her honorarium.

She said that she was elected as the Councillor of Ward No 5 and became its Chairperson so the onus lies on her to help those persons in need. The Chairperson said that she decided to extend monetary assistance after elderly persons, orphans and other persons in need aired their grievances to her.

She added that the assistance was provided following the ambitious Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang scheme.

The 48 beneficiaries include 24 elderly persons, seven widows, nine differently abled persons and eight orphans.