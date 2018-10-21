Money collected for ‘pension benefit’?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Some people have launched a drive of collecting money from teachers and staff of schools located within Kangpokpi district under Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council (SHADC) with the promise that they would be given pension benefits.

Notably, the State Cabinet resolved to draft the Manipur Lok Ayukta Rules 2018 with the primary objective of checking corruption and graft practices by MLAs and Ministers yesterday at Kangpokpi district headquarters.

Some officers working under SHADC and the concerned ZEO asked teachers and staff working under SHADC within Kangpokpi district since before 2005 to contribute Rs 15,000 each for entitling them to pension benefits.

The officers reportedly told teachers and staff that the proposal for entitling them to pension benefits has been accepted by the concerned Minister and the same proposal is awaiting approval of only the Chief Minister.

Apart from seeking monetary subscription, the officers allegedly used harsh and abusive words, informed a source.

“We cannot pay the subscription as there is no official document in support of the proposal to entitle teachers and staff to pension benefits.

Yet, it is a fact that collection of money/subscription has started”, said the source.

Before the seven new districts were created, ADCs were already set up for Chandel, Churachandpur, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul and many schools have been functioning under them but there is no report of any such proposal to entitle teachers and staff to pension benefits and collection of money in any of these ADCs, said the source.