January 6, 2017 20:01 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

jiribam-sports

Sports News

Mongoloid Club draw WJFC in KC Mallick football tournament

98 0

IMPHAL, Jan 5: Mongoloid Club and WJFC played out a goalless draw today in the quarter final league match of the ongoing 26th KC Mallick Football Tournament at Jiribam Higher Secondary School play ground.
The evenly contested match saw some swift, accurate passings and squandered chances from both sides.
Even as both teams made frenetic attempts to take the lead, none could make any breakthrough till the final whistle.
Jacob Pamei of WJFC was booked yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 56th minute.

