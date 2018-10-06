Month long training begins

Bishnupur, Oct 5

With a view to improve financial status for women by imparting knowledge and skill training, Nehru Yuva Kendra Bishnupur, Network of Economy and Welfare Services (NEWS) Kumbi and WWS Kumbi, under Ministry of Youth and Affairs, GoI, joined hands to conduct a “Basic education cum soft sill training programme” today.

The month long training kicked off at NEWS Kumbi training hall with a total of 35 women trainees.

Dharmendra Singh Rajput of AKOLA Maharastra and G Nishikanta Sharma, Secretary Dr Binotkumar Memorial Trust Manipur enlightened the trainees on steps to make soap, Phenyl, tooth paste, tooth powder, Dhoop, massage oil, dish wash and detergent powder.

Ex-Councillor Kumbi Municipal Council W Thoibi Devi, Social Activist N Ibotomba Singh and secretary NEWS Kumbi Kh Nilachandra Singh attended the inaugural ceremony as dignitaries.

Nilachandra Singh, while speaking on the occasion, stated that the training programme aims to help the women /trainees in their future endeavour and in improving their source of livelihood as well.

He stated that the training will also help the socio economic status of the State by producing local made items and products through the SHGs.

The training will also be conducted at different parts of Kumbi constituency.