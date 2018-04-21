Month-long training prog on greenhouse operator winds up

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 20: A 30 days (200 hours) long skill development training programme on job role – “Greenhouse Operator” which began from March 12 last concluded today at Precision Farming Development Centre (PFDC), CAU, Imphal. The training programme was conducted by CAU in collaboration with Agriculture Skill Council of India under the sponsorship of National Commission on Plasticulture Application in Horticulture, New Delhi. The valedictory function was graced by Professor CA Srinivasamurthy, Director of Research, CAU, Imphal; Professor JM Laishram, Dean, College of Agriculture , CAU, Imphal and Professor K Mamocha Singh, Registrar, CAU, Imphal as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively. Speaking at the function, Professor Srinivasamurthy observed that providing skills to operate a greenhouse by common people, particularly the jobless youth would go a long way towards minimising the unemployment problem in the State as greenhouse operator can be taken up as a profession. He asserted that the production of crops planted in greenhouse is five to six times more than those planted in open space. The practice is being widely adopted in countries like Japan, Korea and Phillipines. He elaborated that the chances of crops damage are also less when planted in a greenhouse as they protect the crops from extreme weather conditions.