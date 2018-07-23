Moral education for a harmonious Society

Oinam Nabakishore Singh

We have heard of moral or value education. We have also heard of ethics and ethical behavior. Without going into the difference in the meaning and connotations of the terms, our purpose is to see children grow up to become good and responsible citizens of the country and the world. What is good or bad is differentiated on the basis of social norms, which is also slowly changing over time. Social norms, indeed, cover everything and anything we do publicly or privately. These norms are inculcated right from birth onwards. Any deviation from the accepted social norm is considered as a deviant behavior, while the dividing line between the accepted norm and deviant behavior somewhat blurred. Because of the changing nature of norm over time and place, some behaviours acceptable in the past or in some society may be viewed as unacceptable elsewhere or at a different time.

The purpose of education is to make a better human being. The first environment for a child after birth is the family. The home becomes the first school for the child to observe and learn from all the events taking place in it. The entire value system of the family is slowly and surely transmitted to the child. Normally, mother becomes role model for daughter, and the father, for the son. While genes of parents play an important role in shaping the personality of the child, the environment of the family, which is a set of many aspects of social transactions in the family, and thinking and expressions by family members reflecting their values and preferences constantly influence the child. As the child grows a little older, it comes in contact with peers from the neighbourhood, who also bring their own value system from their respective families. They learn from each other behaviours, which may be considered better to be successful in daily life-games and sports, discussions and arguments, strategy to be ahead of other, or anything relevant and acceptable to the peer group.

In order to understand the purpose of education, we may look at the ancient education in different civilizations. The New Encyclopaedia Britannica, Volume 18, mentions at page 3 that in North China, 5000 years back, “Education’s paramount purpose was to develop a sense of moral sensitivity and duty toward people and the state. Even in the early civilizational stage, harmonious relations, rituals, and music formed the curriculum.” At page 5 of the said reference book, it is recorded about ancient Chinese education as “ The molding of character was a primary aim of education. Ethical teachings stressed the importance of human relations and the family as the foundation of society. Filial piety, especially emphasizing respect for the elderly, was considered to be the most important virtue. It was the responsibility of the government to provide instruction so that the talented would be able to enter government service and thus perpetuate the moral and ethical foundation of society.” It further mentions that in Maya civilization “character training was one of the salient features of Mayan education. The inculcation of self-restraint, co-operative work, and moderation was highly emphasized in various stages of socialization as well as on various occasions of religious festivals. In order to develop self-discipline, the future priest endured a long period of continence and abstinence, and, to develop a sense of loyalty to community, he engaged in group labour.”

In Manipur, the stories of Mahabharata and Ramayana, the great epics of ancient India, used to be narrated in religious festivals, Swasthi Puja on the birth of a child and continuously for a month in the localities during the month of Mera(September-October). These stories are great sources of moral lessons for all-children, youths, adults and elderly persons who listen to them. Qualities and virtues like obedience to, and respect for elders are seen in the behaviours of Pandavs. Great respect for teachers is demonstrated by the Pandavs towards their Guru Dronacharya. Commitment to duty as prescribed by caste, protection of dharma and fight against injustice, downfall of Duryodhana on account of his arrogance and selfishness, disrespect of woman like Draupadi by disrobing her in front of King and others and consequence of such acts are narrated with great gestures by story tellers in those days. Loyalty of Lakshman to his brother and his sacrifice, endurance by Sita and her unflinching loyalty to Ram, and many virtues are narrated for the listeners to imbibe and emulate. The tradition of telling the stories of great epics in the neighbourhood has almost disappeared leaving the people without any source of moral education.

In a joint family, grandparents become friends of grandsons/granddaughters. By telling folk tales of Manipur, especially in the past when there used to be Funga(fireplace for enjoying warmth and stories), grandparents used to transmit moral lessons to the children. Grandparents and parents have the responsibility of guiding the children constantly on every aspect of behavior to ensure that the latter know what is good or bad. The role of family in shaping the personality of children is well known. It is necessary that parents make extra efforts to educate their children on morality and social norms.

In the curriculum of school education, there is no separate teaching and learning of moral education except some lessons of great virtues of some heroes in their life stories. It is learnt that Catholic schools have lessons on moral education. That is good even if moral values are hidden in religious stories. Imbibing moral lessons should start early in life as the children are more impressionable at younger age. Even if there is no separate books on moral education, the teachers will have to identify the good and bad qualities in the characters and try to persuade children to emulate the good qualities. As a child grows to become an adult, unless he possesses the good qualities like honesty, hard work, patience, perseverance, consideration for others, respect of others, courage, discipline, etc., they may not become successful citizens or employees.

Learning moral lessons is best achieved by internalizing the qualities and practicing the values. In schools, the Headmasters, Principals and teachers become role models for the students. Qualities of punctuality, integrity and honesty, keeping words, devotion to duties, etc., are demonstrated by teachers to be learnt by students. Being role models, teachers have a great responsibility besides having knowledge of subjects. They have to wear appropriate dress, carry themselves in the most ideal manner, and show many qualities like respecting divergent points of view, freedom of speech and liberty, consideration for others including students, participating in community works, etc. To narrate a personal anecdote, I once visited a few schools in UK to study their teaching and learning. It was shown to us as to how “courtesy” is extended by a student to another fellow student by opening the door for others. I was taken aback in 1995 when I called on the then Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr. Vijay Kelkar, in Delhi just after joining that Ministry and the latter came upto the exit door to open it for me. Everyday, students and teachers should always do something to be role model in respect of any good attribute. The entire emphasis of education is laid on marks secured. Noted film star Amir Khan in one programme uploaded on youtube emphasizes on the “help rendered by the students to others everyday and the need for parents enquiring about it of their children on this daily to drive home the importance of helping fellow brothers and sisters.”

Today, everybody is spending more time with TVs and smartphones. Information in the form of texts, images and videos received through these media is constantly influencing our perception, thinking, attitude and even action. We have to be careful and guard against the information persuading us in different ways. Films have both good and bad influence on those watching them. Film makers too have a responsibility in portraying good and bad characters, desirable and undesirable acts and abuse of substance, etc.

Every stakeholder including public leaders, government employees, teachers and parents will have to continuously strive to uphold good moral values in order to promote a harmonious society. In employment too, the importance of having good moral values may be given due importance to incentivize those possessing moral values.

