More back demand to remove VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6: Retired Professor Naorem Joykumar has said that removal of all negative elements is necessary if Manipur University is to develop.

He made the statement during a public discourse on the current issue plaguing Manipur University held at Manipur Press Club organised by Manipur State Council All India Students’ Federation under the theme ‘ The present crisis in Manipur University and its possible solution’ today.

Speaking at the event, Naorem Joykumar said that Manipur University is currently similar to a war zone and the entire university community has been demanding the resignation of the university’s Vice Chancellor.

The non stop demand by the people, students and the numerous associations shows the presence of some genuine problems with the VC, he opined and it is natural and ethical for an individual to admit and own up to his flaws/wrong doings.

Manipur University should not be viewed as a place for only studying MA. It is a station which will polish and groom many individuals who will contribute to the society, he added.

Joykumar said that even if Manipur University is a Central University, the State Government has a big role in its existence.

The State Government need to look into any incident involving the law and order situation of the university.

He claimed that ever since the current VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey joined the university, not a single statutory body has been reactivated properly.

A university is not operated by its VC only. If none of the statutory bodies are reactivated and the VC does anything he likes, then the question arises as to what Manipur is to India and what role Manipur plays for the country at large, he opined and stressed on the need to bring a swift solution to the current imbroglio at the university.

It has been more than a month since the MU issue began and it would be wrong for the State Government to stay silent on the matter and destroy the careers and lives of numerous students, on the pretext that they have no business in the matter.

Even if the State Government does not want to deal directly with the issue, it still has a large role to play as the same party is in power in both the State and the Centre.

During the public discourse, it was collectively resolved to launch a series of agitation until and unless the current VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey resigns.

It was also resolved that AISF, along with the people of Manipur, will launch protest at the capital in connection with the issue at Manipur University.