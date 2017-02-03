More condemn

Eastern Vaiphei Chiefs Association (EVCA) and Zillai Eastern Block (Vaiphei Students’ Association-Eastern Block) have condemned the abduction and killing of the innocent labourers who were engaged in the construction of Maphou dam. A press release issued by the two organisation today urged the State Government to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

The organisations further appealed to the people not to communalise the incident, it added.