More join BJP

IMPHAL, Oct 7: A warm reception function was held today at Heirok in honour of around 350 members/supporters of Congress, NCP and MPP on joining BJP.

Of the total 350 people who have joined BJP, 300 are said to be former workers of Congress while the remaining 50 were NCP and MPP supporters.

The former Congress workers who have joined BJP included Heirok Block Congress president Thongam Maring, general secretary T Kala, assistant secretary Kh Ibomcha, Congress Councillors Y Basanta, L Ithem, Th Doren and Th Birjit.

Speaking at the reception function organised by Heirok BJP Mandal, Education Minister and Heirok AC MLA Th Radheshyam welcomed all the political workers who have joined BJP after leaving different political parties to which they were affiliated.

He appealed to all the people of Heirok AC to strive together to make the Assembly segment the most peaceful and progressive Assembly constituency in the State.

He went on to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of schemes for socio-economic alleviation of the poor masses.

Earlier, the Education Minister attended the valedictory function of workshop cum annual prize distribution function of the Educational Guide Centre, Thoubal Moijing.