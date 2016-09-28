September 28, 2016 09:27 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

HomeSangai Digest ⇒ More pulled up

Sangai Digest

More pulled up

23 0

Altogether 13 labourers from West Bengal were pulled up by JCILPS volunteers from in front of Hotel Imphal at around 7 am today.  The 13 non-local labourers came to Imphal from Dimapur in a Winger van (MN03-0566). Speaking to mediapersons at their office later today, JCILPS convenor in-charge BK Moirangcha said that the 13 non-local labourers have been handed over to Imphal police station. He said that the non-local labourers were hired by special contractor K Baleshore for construction of a bridge. He then asked the special contractor, the transport agency and the owner of the Winger van which brought the non-local labourers to come to the office of JCILPS tomorrow.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen + 5 =

89 queries in 0.381 seconds.