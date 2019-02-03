More trafficked girls rescued

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 2: A day after 101 girls (mostly teenagers) were rescued from Moreh and Imphal by police who were accompanied by officials of Social Welfare Department and Manipur Alliance for Child Rights yesterday, another 58 individuals who are also suspected to be illegally trafficked from Nepal, were rescued from Moreh town and Changangei area, today.

An individual involved in transportation of the rescued people, was also arrested by City police.

According to a reliable source, the arrested individual from Kanglatongbi who took a main role in transporting the trafficked women from Imphal to Moreh was arrested today morning by a police team led by Inspector N Ingocha, OC City PS.

The source mentioned that most of the rescued individuals possessed passports and as such Moreh police have started verifying whether the passports are genuine.

The main accused in the human trafficking racket identified as Madan from Nepal and who has been absconding since yesterday morning raid, was arrested by Moreh police today, the source said.

The source continued that five women who were rescued today morning, were also handed over to the Epamlamdam Ujjawala Home, Moreh (under the Social Welfare Department) along with other 40 other women who were rescued yesterday from Hotel Deepa and Raj Cottage near Integrated Check Post.

The sources further said that similar raids are still being conducted in hotels and rented houses located in Moreh town and the border area is being monitored round the clock.

On the other hand, another 38 more individuals, including 7 males, were rescued from a rented house located at Changangei Mayai Leikai, opposite Tulihal International Airport Gate number 2, today morning.

According to the locals, the rescued persons have been staying in the area from the past 10 days back and in the beginning, only a few of them were spotted staying in the area and later on their number kept increasing.

The rescued women were handed over to Lamphel PS for taking up necessary measures and they are likely to be handed over to Social Welfare Department.