Mortal remains of Phungzathang Tonsing brought back Funeral service today, condolences pour in

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Dec 21: Veteran political figure Phungzathang Tonsing who passed away at a New Delhi hospital on Wednesday will be buried tomorrow at his New Lamka, Hebron Veng residence next to his late wife, following a public funeral service that will begin at 10.30 am.

Tonsing, with the distinction of having served as a Minister in all his six stints as an elected representative from Churachandpur and Thanlon AC was flown to the State capital today in a chartered flight from New Delhi. He was 79.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have poured in for the late political leader both from within and outside the State with numerous political figures, including the Chief Minister of Mizoram, and a wide array of tribal bodies offering their condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga in his message said the State of Manipur has lost not just a politician with a wealth of experience but also a leader who was deeply respected by one and all.

‘I offer you my sincerest condolences in this time of grief,’ he wrote in a letter addressed to the politician’s son Khanthang Tonsing.

L Thangmawia, an MLA from Mizoram Lelteng AC also recalled his association with Tonsing during the 2008 election and said his demise is an irreparable loss.

MLA from Thanlon AC, Vungzagin Valte while condoling the death of Tonsing said, ‘he deserved honour and recognition for his valuable contributions and sacrifices toward our Nation, State and particularly toward the society in Churachandpur district during his long innings in politics since 1972 in different capacity.’

Several tribal bodies including Zomi Inkuan USA, Zomi Students Federation GHQ, the apex body of Paite tribe both in Manipur and Mizoram, the Young Paite Association GHQ, the Siamsinpawlpi GHQ, the Thadou Students Association GHQ etc have also extended their condolences and mourned the demise of a man capped with the title, Father of the Paite tribe.

The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur has also deeply condoled the demise of the former Minister.

Dubbing Phungzathang a father figure who was dear to all the tribals of Manipur, ATSUM in a statement said that he was a leader who was way above his contemporaries and condoled the bereaved family members.

In a message to the bereaved family, president of the student body, Vareiyo Shatsang said, “He had achieved more than any person during his illustrious career and this speaks itself.”

The National People’s Party, on which ticket he contested the last Assembly election in 2017 also condoled the demise of the veteran political figure adding that a condolence meeting was held with Ch Ajang Khongsai, working president of the party in the chair.

The Manipur Ex-MLAs Welfare Association, Komrem Union, North East India have also deeply condoled the demise of Phungzathang Tonsing.