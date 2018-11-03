MoS Tourism assures monetary aid

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Nov 2 : Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent charge) KJ Alphons has assured that the Central Government will provide more monetary assistance to Manipur if the State Government comes up with interesting projects.

He also observed that the State is ideal for grooming handlooms and textiles industry due to the presence of ample number of weavers who have thorough knowledge for the trade (handlooms and textiles).

KJ Alphons was speaking as guest of honor at the launching programme of “Samveg, the momentum” which was held in celebrating the role of MSME in the development of the Nation in line with the launching of the Government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by PM Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today.

It may be mentioned here that similar programmes were also planned at 100 locations across the country where at least one Union Minister must be present.

Saying that the spirit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA Government is to take everyone on board and bring development in the country; Alfons asserted that the Central Government is willing to give more money if the State comes up with interesting projects. He went on to opine that tourism, handlooms & textiles and handicrafts are the sectors that the State preferably needs to focus for economic boost.

Informing that he had explored the beauty of Loktak Lake yesterday, he underscored the importance of constructing more attractive structures like convention centers, cottage houses and restaurants to attract tourists.

He decried that North East region had been neglected for a long time and added that enhancing international and domestic flights to and from Imphal International Airport should be another area where special focus should be given in view of the fact that the State lies in the corridor of the North East and South East Asian countries.

Pointing out that small scale industries in India do not get enough financial support from banks as the banks had been lending money to big industries only for the past many years, the Union Minister further said that PM Narendra Modi is now giving special attention to developing MSMEs in the country with the main objective of empowering every citizen in the country. Speaking at the function as chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren underscored the growing importance of formulating a topographical need based budget in order to bring inclusive development in the State

Speaking at the launching function of ‘SAMVEG’ at Panchayat Bhawan, Porompat today, Biren informed that Tamenglong district has been selected under the Hill Area Development Fund, specially designed by the NDA Government for development of hill areas of the country .

The Chief Minister said that out of 82 districts identified for development of hill areas in the country, Tamenglong district of Manipur was selected and a sum of Rs 90 crore has been sanctioned for development of the district. He maintained that a topographical need based budget is needed to bring inclusive development in the State such as Manipur.

The Chief Minister mentioned that among the 80 districts selected for having potential of handloom and handicraft development in the country, Imphal East district of Manipur has been selected in the handloom sector.

He maintained that the present State Government has already started providing soft loans to weavers, entrepreneurs etc. The Manipur State Cooperative Bank alone has provided a loan amount of around Rs 15 crore.

Claiming that Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing development at grassroots, he said that the Government has introduced various people oriented schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Saubhagya, Pradhan Mantri Ujwalla Yojna etc. for the welfare of the people.

The Government has fulfilled what it promised to the people. The North East region was neglected for a long time by past Governments. However with the installation of the Narendra Modi led Government, due attention has been given to the North East region by transforming the Look East Policy to Act East Policy.

Direct flight services between Imphal and Delhi have ben launched, helicopter services have started in the State and flying doctors would be made available soon, he added.

Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit said that micro, small and medium scale enterprises are the backbone of the country’s economy.

He stated that it is indeed a proud moment for the State that Manipur has the maximum concentration of weavers in the entire country. There are around 2.83 lakh weavers in the State, he added. He said that Imphal East alone has more than 48,000 weavers.

“If we encourage the entrepreneurs of the State, then we can solve the problem of unemployment issue in the State”, he added. Member of Parliament K Bhabhananda, Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industries) P Vaiphei, Deputy Commissioner Imphal East Th Chitra Devi, beneficiaries of SAMVEG and others attended the function.