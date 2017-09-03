Motivational lecture organised

IMPHAL, Sep 2: With an aim to motivate youth to join Armed forces and change the perception towards security forces, 39 Assam Rifles of 28 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General of Assam Rifles IGAR (South) organized a motivational lecture at St Joseph School, Sugnu on August 31.

The lecture programme was attended by A Coy Cdr along with troops of 39 Assam Rifles and vice-principal of the school, church father and staff of the School.

Around 500 students took part in the programme.