MoU on cancer care

Kohima, Aug 16: The Government of Nagaland and the Tata Trusts signed a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) on August 8, to implement a programme for providing comprehensive cancer care in the State.

The MoU was signed by Himato Zhimomi, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Nagaland and Burzis Taraporevala, Senior Advisor to the Trusts. The collaboration will build on the public healthcare system to make cancer care accessible and affordable.

The State Government and the Trusts will establish a joint entity, the Nagaland Cancer Care Foundation. The programme will integrate with the existing plans of the State on aspects related to cancer screening, palliative care, and tobacco control. It proposes a three-tiered model of treatment delivery. In addition to developing the Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima, the model envisages building capabilities in select District Hospitals at Mon, Mokokchung, Phek, and Tuensang by equipping it to offer confirmatory diagnostics & follow-up treatment including palliative care, so that patients do not have to travel more than a few hours for accessing the full suite of cancer care services.

The model is centred on the use of technology & building capabilities of the existing workforce to facilitate operations in remote areas, and patient-centric design principles to provide a good in-hospital experience to patients and care-givers. Latest medical equipment will be installed to ensure that prevalent evidence based treatment can be provided as per latest globally accepted treatment standards which will be ably supported by an extensive awareness, screening and early detection programme.

Following the MoU signing, Himato Zhimomi, said, “Today is an important day for healthcare in Nagaland. I look forward to this programme taking off as envisaged and creating much needed services closer to patient’s homes so that cancer is no longer thought of as a terminal disease.”

The Tata Trusts have convened a diverse group of top oncologists from renowned institutions globally, leading cancer hospitals attached to the National Cancer Grid, and international architects to design the infrastructure and services within the centres that are needed to provide screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Burzis Taraporevala, said, “Nagaland is amongst the states that have the highest per capita burden of cancer in India. Through the partnership, we aim to provide the much-needed impetus by making cancer care accessible and affordable, and help in awareness and early diagnosis.”

The Tata Trusts have been pioneers in developing cancer care infrastructure since 1942 with the establishment of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and the more recently established Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, in 2011. Partnering with various state governments, the Trusts have been working to set up a comprehensive cancer care network. Recently, the Tata Trusts partnered with the Government of Assam to operationalise the Assam Cancer Care Foundation by unveiling the foundation stones of 19 upcoming modern cancer care facilities. The Trusts are currently in conversation with various other State Governments, like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana, for establishing similar networks.

Since it’s establishment in 1892, the Tata Trusts, India’s oldest philanthropic organization, have played a pioneering role in bringing about an enduring difference in the lives of the communities it serves. Guided by the principles and the vision of proactive philanthropy of its Founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts’ purpose is to catalyse development in the areas of healthcare and nutrition, water and sanitation, education, energy, rural upliftment, urban poverty alleviation, and arts, craft and culture. Tata Trusts’ programmes, achieved through direct implementation, partnerships and grant making, are marked by innovations, relevant to the country.