IMPHAL, Apr 20 (DIPR): Director, Relief and Disaster Management Joseph Pauline said that the department is taking initiative for the paradigm shift in disaster management from relief centric to a holistic one. Improving the system and processes for disaster management encompassing prevention, mitigation, preparedness and risk reduction, the department is moving ahead from disaster mitigation to risk reduction. The Director was interacting with media personals today during the second session of the Series of Press Conference of Head of Departments for highlighting the activities and achievements of the Government of Manipur held at DIPR complex, Moirangkhom. The Department of Relief & Disaster Management set up in 2006 as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005 deals with all matters related to natural calamities & relief measures, disaster management and civil defence. The Department has also notified State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a standing specialised force, to performed Search and Rescue, administering of First Aid to victims in any eventuality during calamities/disasters. SDRF, Manipur has now 112 personnel who are fully trained in specialised course.

Joseph Pauline maintained that the department had imparted training to around 6000 peoples including Municipal Councillors, Members, Village Chiefs, educated youths, nurses, engineers, community based organisations, NCC, NSS, Scouts, ASHA, Women organisation,etc. during the year 2017-18. The training were focus on Basic training, Comprehensive landslide, Cyclone, Earthquake Resistant construction and Retrofitting, Climate change adaption, mock exercises,etc.