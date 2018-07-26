MP Bill examined minutely, says HAC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 25: While claiming that they examined the Manipur People (MP) Bill 2018 minutely, the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) has clarified that there was no pressure from any quarter to insert or remove any clause or provision.

Speaking to media persons at his Sanjenthong Officers’ Colony quarters this evening, HAC Chairman TT Haokip said that the MP Bill passed on July 23 was tabled in the State Assembly on July 20 and it was referred to the HAC on the same day.

The Speaker directed the HAC to present a report on the Bill on July 23 after inserting or removing clauses/provisions which the committee thinks necessary after consultation with tribal apex bodies and CSOs.

As per the Speaker’s direction, many tribal apex bodies and CSOs were invited and consulted on the Bill.

Additional provisions/clauses suggested by tribal apex bodies and CSOs were inserted in the Bill in the interest of hill people, TT Haokip said.

Another consultative meeting was also held in the morning of July 23 with tribal apex bodies and civil society organisations.

After minute examination, all the members of HAC reached a consensus after which a report was presented in the State Assembly, asserted the HAC Chairman.

HAC Members V Hangakhanlian, Nemcha Kipgen, K Leishiyo and Yamthong Haokip were also present at the press meet.