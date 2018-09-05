MP Bill reserved

IMPHAL, Sep 4: The Manipur Peoples (MP) Bill 2018 passed by the State Legislative Assembly in July this year has been reserved by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

The Governor after reserving the Bill sent it to the Law Department to obtain the President of India’s consent, well placed sources informed.

After perusing the Bill, Dr Najma sent it to the Law Department in the last week of August to obtain the President’s consent.

As such, the Law Department may forward the MP Bill to the President of India.

A large section of the people of Manipur led by JCILPS has been demanding implementation of ILPS or a similar system which can effectively check influx into the State.