MP, Liquor Bills tabled

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Along with the much anticipated Manipur People Bill 2018, the State Government tabled two other Bills in the State Assembly today.

The Manipur People Bill 2018 tabled by Chief Minister N Biren was referred to the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) and the House gave its consent for HAC to present a report on the Bill on July 23.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar who is also in charge of Excise Department tabled the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018.

Education Minister Th Radheshyam tabled the Manipur International University Bill 2018 as well as the Manipur University Ordinance.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretary too tabled Bills which have been given assent by the Governor.