MPA celebrates 32nd raising day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 9: The 32nd raising day of Manipur People’s Army (MPA) was celebrated today its Ghqs, UNLF Chqs, MPA battalions, tactical Hqs and other units.

A press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen conveyed that the raising day celebration at MPA Ghqs was graced by the MPA’s COAS and the UNLF’s Political Academy Principal.

The raising day celebration at UNLF Chqs was graced by the party’s Central Committee Chairman who is also the Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Chairman and the Central Committee general secretary.

People of neighbouring villages joined the MPA’s 32nd raising day celebration held at the 241 Bn, it said.

The raising day was also celebrated at the party’s different district and local units together with local civilians.

The main features of the raising day celebrations were observing silence for two minutes in honour of the ‘martyrs’ who had laid down their lives in the course of the liberation movement, reading out of messages given by the MAC, Chairman and the COAS, it conveyed.

The party’s resolution to intensify the ongoing armed revolutionary campaign was also reaffirmed during the raising day celebration. The outfit also conveyed gratitude to all the people who extended monetary and physical help towards successful celebration of the MPA 32nd raising day.