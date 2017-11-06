MPC organises Natl photography exhibition at Delhi

IMPHAL, Nov 5: For the second time in a row, Manipur Photography Club, Delhi Unit has conducted a three-day National Photography Exhibition at the ongoing 5th edition of North East Festival 2017 at IGNCA, Janpath Delhi from November 3.

In total 90 photos were exhibited in the photo exhibition titled “Euphoric 2.0”. The exhibition showcased various landscapes, lifestyles, portraits, festivals, foods and dance forms covering the diversity of all the North East States, informed a press release from Manipur Photography Club.

MPC Delhi Unit members Nirjen Sharma, Dinendra Hijam and Kapil Naorem took charge of conducting the exhibition.

The North East Festival is a colouful carnival of various dance forms of North East, folk music, famous rock musicians of the region, North Eastern food delicacies, handloom and handicraft exhibition, agro and horti exhibition, colourful fashion shows, exhibition of various tribes of North East, freedom fighters, traditional sports etc, the release said.