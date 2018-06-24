MPCB chief eyes plastic pollution free State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman L Radhakishore has declared that concrete steps have been taken up by the board to make Manipur free from plastic pollution, including signing of an MoU with a plastic recycling industry to collect waste plastic materials and recycle them.

He also announced that the board has taken up measures to clear plastics accumulated in Loktak lake, rivers and other water bodies apart from identifying places for opening of plastic recollection centres in the five valley districts.

Addressing a press meet held today at the office of MPCB at Lamphel, Radhakishore announced that an MoU has been signed between MPCB and MS Devchand Plastic Industry located at Patsoi Part-IV, Imphal West today for collection of waste polythene bags for recycling them.

He said that collection of waste polythene bags from drains and roads has been started from today apart from conducting drives against polythene bags at shops, vendors and other business establishments adding that the same drives would be intensified in all districts of the valley.

Announcing that 25 recollection centres for plastic waste will be opened in the five valley districts soon, the Chairman also conveyed that the Government will buy waste polythene bags from the collectors at Rs 9 to Rs 13 depending on its types and qualities.

He asked all to hand over waste polythene bags to the collection centres that will be opening shortly instead of dumping or burning them while stating that the collected and procured waste polythene bags by the recollection centres will be given to MS Devchand Plastic Industries for recycling.

Informing that all the waste polythene bags/products collected will not be possible to recycle, he said that those polythene bags/ products that cannot be recycled will be used in road construction.

He maintained that the board has also ordered paper bag and cloth bag making industries/agencies to make such bags easily available in the market so as to replace the banned polythene bags.

Conceding that plastic packaged food and water bottles have become another major problem in the effort to control plastic pollution in the State and the country as a whole, Radhakishore conveyed that dealers of plastic packaged food and water bottles will be allowed to sell only after the dealers and shopkeepers submit the detailed report of the products that will be sold by them to MPCB adding that they will be also made to take the responsibility to return the empty covers and bottles. Notice has been issued to the local authorities of the districts concerned about banning polythene bags (less than 50 microns in thickness) in the State, he said and added that the same will be reissued again detailing the measures that will be taken up in this regard.

Hence, MPCB has also identified various portions of Loktak Lake, rivers and water bodies where polythene bags have accumulated, he said adding that MPCB will start clearing all the polythene bags from these water bodies at the earliest.

He sought cooperation of the public, NGOs and CSOs towards the steps taken up by MPCB saying it is impossible to check plastic pollution without their help.

Reiterating that all the shops, business establishments and individuals found using polythene bags (below the thickness of 50 microns) will be penalized, including imposition of heavy fines and imprisonment from August 1 this year, the Chairman also informed that drives for seizing banned polythene bags and collection of waste polythene bags were also conducted today at Ima Market areas and its surroundings in Imphal city as well as at Bishnupur.