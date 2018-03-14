MPCC accuses BJP-led Govt of doublespeak

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 13: Blaming the BJP-led coalition Go-vernment for doublespeak and self-contradiction, Mani-pur Pradesh Congress Com- mittee (MPCC) has asserted that the people of Manipur would certainly give a befitting response.

A team of MPCC office bearers today inspected the construction work of multi-storeyed market at the erstwhile Tombisana High School campus, opposite to the Old Assembly complex.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the inspection tour, MPCC spokesman Hareshore Gos-wami pointed out that Chief Minister N Biren went on record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate Mapithel Dam but a few days later the Chief Minister was saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not inaugurate incomplete projects and Mapithel Dam is not included in the list of projects which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Such contradictory statements only exposed the Government’s irresponsibility, Hareshore remarked.

The Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) was launched only on January 1 this year and it was reported that the CMHT was awarded recently.

The CMHT might have won award but it remains a big question how effectively it has been implemented. Earlier, there was the Manipur State Illness Fund. Assistance given to some people recently was from this fund, said the Congress spokesman.

The Government in its list of 100 days’ achievement mentioned installation of a machine at JNIMS but it was a routine matter of the institute.

It appears that the Government has realised that the Vigilance Department and the newly established Anti-Corruption Cell are similar in terms of power and functions. Subsequently, the Government has merged the Anti-Corruption Cell and the Vigilance Department together.

There is nothing substantial or remarkable in all the achievements boasted by the BJP-led Government, said Hareshore adding that the Government seems unaware of the word ‘achievement’ and its meaning. It would do well if the coalition Government ponders on when were the number of projects they are inaugurating successively today were taken up. It is rather unfortunate that the incumbent Government has been speaking as if the previous Government did nothing, Hareshore rued. Government or governance is a continuing process and the Congress party has nothing to envy about the ongoing inauguration spree. But the incumbent Government should not obscure the real picture or hogwash the masses, said the MPCC spokesman.

There are many pressing issues at the moment such as the demands for ILPS, ST status, highway protection force etc. Moreover, the Government is yet to fulfil any of the promises it made to the people of Manipur through its election manifesto. All the activities of the Government led by N Biren are limited to tagging their names on different projects, schemes and policies, he asserted.

P Saratchandra, another MPCC spokesman, said that the Government has abandoned the new market complex being constructed at the erstwhile Tombisana High School campus for almost one year after its foundation and basement have been completed as if the Government cares little for the women vendors who have been earning their livelihood at Khwairamband.

Referring to N Biren’s statement that the State Government would not wait for funds from the Centre for executing anything if it would benefit the people, Saratchandra remarked that the same statement contradicts the way the market construction work has been abandoned/halted.