MPCC chief

IMPHAL, Feb 5: President of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC), Rahul Gandhi has approved a proposal for appointment of Gaikhangam, CWC Member, as the new president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

A press release issued by the general secretary of AICC, as well as MP (Lok Sabha) KC Venugopal today also lauded the contri- butions of outgoing MPCC president TN Haokip.