MPCC cries foul, stages protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 17: Alleging that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced democracy to a farce in the country, Congress party today staged a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan gate here.

The protest demonstration was participated by members of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Mahila Congress Committee, Youth Congress Committee, Seva Dal and NSUI.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president L Tilotama accused the Modi Government of undermining all the essence and principles of democracy.

The Governors of Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya and Karnataka have openly violated the Constitution.

In place of Congress party which won 28 seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly election of 2018 and emerged as the single largest party, the then Governor invited BJP Government even though it won only 21 seats.

BJP resorted to similar arm-twisting method in Goa too, Tilotama said.

In total contradiction to the approach applied in Manipur, the Governor of Karnataka has invited BJP to form Government on the pretext that it is the single largest majority. The alliance of JD(S) and Congress which is the second single largest majority approached the Governor to form Government but their approach was not responded, she decried.

In the meantime, BJP has been working overtime to buy some MLAs before they are asked to show their strength on the floor of Karnataka State Assembly, she said.

The protesters put up placards which read “We condemn unconstitutional order”, “Do not kill democracy. Where is democracy”, “Save democracy. Give chance to democracy”, “Mourning killing of democracy. No Congress, no democracy” etc.