MPCC (I) stages protest demonstration

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Strongly condemning the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, members of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) staged a protest demonstration in front of the party’s office at BT Road today.

Speaking to media persons, MPCC vice president N Loken narrated that as soon as the Bill which pose a great threat to the North East, was introduced on August 11, 2016, a Joint Parliamentary Committee chaired by Rajendra Agarwal was constituted. When MPCC went to every Kendra and appealed the people to oppose the passing of the said Bill in the Parliament, the spokespersons of the BJP State Government and even the Chief Minister himself, had mocked the Congress saying that the party had nothing else to do. On July 22, 2016, CLP leader O Ibobi went to Delhi and on July 26, he submitted a memorandum to Rajendra Agarwal appealing against producing the Bill in the Parliament, apart from submitting the said memo to the President of the country as well as the Home Minister as well.

MPCC vehemently condemns the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday, he said demanding the Government to review the Bill or to revoke it.

If the BJP State Government fails to take up any positive action regarding the burning issue, MPCC will launch various forms of agitation along with the people, he added.

On the other hand, MLA AK Mirabai said that the Bill will destroy the harmony which has existed in the State since time immemorial. The protesters shouted various slogans condemning the passing of the Bill as well as the Narendra Modi Government.