MPCC readies to take up Pravish case

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Thang-meiband Constituency MLA Khumukcham Joykisan has stated that MPCC under the aegis of the All Indian Cong-ress Committee (AICC), will launch various forms of agitation if the State Govern-ment fails to take up any positive action by the first week of January next year regarding the case of Cha-nam Pravish, who myste- riously died at Greater Noida (UP) while attending a music concert and whose body was cremated by police without even informing the family.

Speaking to media persons at the residence of the deceased individual at Uripok Chanam Leikai today, the Opposition MLA said that the Congress party can no longer remain silent as the State Government has failed to do the needful regarding the case.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) State Unit is also poised to launch various agitation in connection with the death of Chanam Pravish, he added.

Urging all the political parties, CSOs and student organisations to work together as one to solve the mysterious death of Pravish, Joykisan said that if no initiatives are taken up immediately, future cases regarding disappearances or deaths of North East people in mainland India will always remain unsolved.

Pointing out that the lack of any positive action regarding Pravish’s death is a big issue for the State, Joykisan claimed that the Opposition party had been waiting for the State Government to perfrom its duties as it feared that the public might view the Opposition party’s intention as politicalisation of the family’s loss.

The State Government has not done anything for the last three months regarding the case.

Announcing or claiming that an official notice has been sent to the UP Government or that the State Government has met the UP Chief Minister and urged him to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI, cannot be taken as tangible progress or develop- ment regarding the case, he added.

Joykisan urged the authority concerned to refrain from treating the case as a problem/burden only to be borne by the family of the deceased.

He also claimed that even the Chief Minister had remarked on the possiblity of involving a organ trade gang (kidney transplant), on the Assembly floor.

It is outrageous that there has been no positive development regarding the mysterious death of Chanam Pravish till date although the BJP is in power in the State, UP as well as the Centre, he alleged demanding the State Government to clarify as to why the authorities have not been able to name or nab any culprit (s) till date.

Expressing gratitude to MLA Joykisan for coming to meet them despite being the MLA of another Constituency, the parents of the victim, Chanam Jugindro and Chanam (o) Manglembi prayed to the almighty not to let such unfortunate incident fall on any parents in the future.

They also appealed to all the political parties and the civil society organisations to work together and establish the truth behind the mysterious death of their son, without any hidden motives/agenda.