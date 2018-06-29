MPCC team meets Sonia

IMPHAL, Jun 28: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) delegates headed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi who are currently at Delhi met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.

The delegates apprised Sonia Gandhi about the development at Kwatha border area of Manipur and Myanmar.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and the Manipur University crisis were two other issues they took up with the UPA Chairperson.

Sonia Gandhi assured that Congress party would fight tooth and nail against any possible loss of Manipur’s territory due to installation of boundary pillars within the jurisdiction of India.

Stating that she would do everything to restore normal academic atmosphere at Manipur University, Sonia Gandhi acknowledged the sentiments of the North East people and asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 should not be passed under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a CLP team would visit the disputed site of Kwatha Khunou tomorrow.

The team would include DK Korungthang, Kh Joykisan, DD Thaisii, Jamthong Haokip, Okram Henry, Okram Kennedy and Alfred K Arthur, informed a source.