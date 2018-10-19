MPCR directs

IMPHAL, Oct 18: The Chairperson of Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has directed the OC, Imphal PS, to inquire a video clip circulated on Facebook which showed a minor boy being instigated by two adults to smoke a cigarette and to submit a report to the commission within five days.

The Commission mentioned that it came across a video clip which was posted in a Facebook page by one Kh Malem Singh on October 15 which showed two adults intentionally instigating a minor boy to smoke a cigarette.

In the said video clip the two adults, while making fun of the situation, lit the cigarette and insisted the boy to smoke it.

Speaking in Meiteilon, they (the adults) said that cigarette smoking should be learnt from childhood, the complaint continued and mentioned that the frightened boy puffed the cigarette two/three times nervously due to fear of the adults and later threw away the cigarette as he felt irritated and suffocated.

Considering the action of forcefully feeding intoxicants to a minor as a serious violation of child rights, the Commission mentioned that it has taken up a suo moto case and urged the authority concerned to inquire into the matter and submit a report to the commission within five days.